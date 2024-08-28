Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.84. 1,058,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,862. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

