Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $617.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

