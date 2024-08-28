Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.34. 538,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

