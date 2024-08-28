Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,829. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 11,970,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,839,639. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

