Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 1,140,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,436. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

