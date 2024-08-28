Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

WCN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.59. 480,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.77.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.