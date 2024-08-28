Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 167,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $336,571. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

