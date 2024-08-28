Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Verge has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and $2.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.79 or 0.00543334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00104651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00268907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00071944 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

