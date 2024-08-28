VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 648.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,523. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.75.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.