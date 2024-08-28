Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 2,011,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,283,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

