Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $16,874.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,763.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00546712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00103014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00268989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031335 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,139,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

