Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 1.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.04. 1,859,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,676,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

