VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. 19,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674. The company has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

