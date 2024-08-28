VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. 19,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674. The company has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
