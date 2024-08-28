Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 5,450.0% in August

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 5,450.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 13.9 %

VIOT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Featured Articles

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

