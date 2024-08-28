Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 5,450.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 5,450.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 13.9 %

VIOT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.