Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.18. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $495.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.