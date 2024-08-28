Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.1%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $270.27 and last traded at $270.39. Approximately 737,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,120,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $490.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.