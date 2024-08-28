Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.15

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 301795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,318,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 559,185 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

