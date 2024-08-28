Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VST opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.