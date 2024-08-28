Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,471. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
