Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the July 31st total of 217,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,372,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $3,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of 273.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

