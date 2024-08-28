VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Sells 20,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
VOXX International Trading Up 68.1 %
Shares of VOXX stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOXX International
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VOXX International
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.