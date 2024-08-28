VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
VSBGF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.