VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

VSBGF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

