W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $63.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,750,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

