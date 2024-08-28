Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WKRCF remained flat at $15.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
About Wacker Neuson
