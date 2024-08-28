Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 408,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 289,901 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $65.20. 786,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,708. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.