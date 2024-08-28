Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $14.18 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 1,394,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

