Wagners Holding Company Limited (WGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Wagners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.03.

Get Wagners alerts:

Wagners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wagners Holding Company Limited engages in the production and sale of construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology (CFT), and Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.