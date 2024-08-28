Wagners Holding Company Limited (WGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Wagners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.03.
Wagners Company Profile
