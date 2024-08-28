Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265,089 shares of company stock valued at $482,716,014 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.