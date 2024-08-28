Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 2,628,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

