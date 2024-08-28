Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

AMD traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,796,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,414,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.