Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,502. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

