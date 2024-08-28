Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. 2,556,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day moving average of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

