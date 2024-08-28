Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,552. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

