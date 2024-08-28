Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.
Want Want China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Want Want China
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.