Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Want Want China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Want Want China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.