Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Up 4.3%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)'s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40. 13,183,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,008,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

