Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of WTS opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

