WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 8,632 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 12,788,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,565,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

