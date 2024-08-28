WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,811. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

