WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,929 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.