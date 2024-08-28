WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 752,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.