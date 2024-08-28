WealthShield Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 4,888,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

