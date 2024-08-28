WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,388,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,891,000 after purchasing an additional 122,857 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,091,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,084,000.

JQUA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 465,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,323. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

