WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 907,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,049. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

