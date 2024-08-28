WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 928,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

