WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. 903,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

