Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

