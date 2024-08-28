Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the July 31st total of 6,049,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.