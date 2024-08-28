Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the July 31st total of 6,049,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.5 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of WRFRF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
