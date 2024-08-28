Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on September 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.