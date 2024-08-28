Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $288.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $201.03 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

