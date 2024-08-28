WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.22

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 5622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,198.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after buying an additional 432,877 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,500,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3,927.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 260,454 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 232.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 202,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,983 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

